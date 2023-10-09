Here’s how the public is betting Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with a battle between the Green Bay Packers (2-2), who travel west to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

The Packers are trying to keep their head above water and get back over .500 while the Raiders are just trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on Monday’s matchup.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Packers vs. Raiders

Spread: Raiders -2

The line here is pretty tight, and Vegas is probably getting the role of the favorite simply because the game is being played at their home, Allegiant Stadium. The home-field advantage isn’t doing much to sway bettors, though. Packers +2 is getting 65% of the total bets for the spread and is picking up 61% of the handle.

Over/Under: Point total is set at 45.5

The public seems to be pretty split on this one, understandably so. The Raiders have only seen one of their games this season eclipse the 45.5 mark, a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. But the Packers have had the total of their games hit 46+ in all but one game so far this season.

That discrepancy is probably why the public is split, with the over picking up 50% of bets and 51% of the handle. The under is getting 50% of the bets and 49% of the handle.

Moneyline: Packers +110, Raiders -130

This one is the most lopsided of all the wagering options for Monday night’s action and it makes one thing abundantly clear: the public does not have faith in Vegas. The Packers, a road underdog, are picking up 70% of the total bets on the moneyline and 69% of the handle. Vegas is getting just 30% of the overall bets and 31% of the handle.