NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Raiders vs. Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Green Bay Packers for Monday Night Football in Week 5. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 9.

Below, we’ll look within this matchup to make our top DraftKings NFL DFS showdown picks and lineup strategy for this primetime clash.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Raiders vs. Packers

Captain’s Picks

Jordan Love, QB, Packers ($14,700)

Say what you want above Love, but he has been decent from a fantasy perspective this season. The Packers QB is averaging 22.1 fantasy points per game, and now he has scored a rushing touchdown in back-to-back contests. While that’s not something we can count on every week, it’s nice that he has the ability to punch in a score on the ground. The Raiders have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, even letting Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson each toss two touchdowns against them.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Radiers ($15,900)

It has been tough-sledding for Jacobs this season despite leading the NFL in rushing yards a year ago. However, the Raiders’ dynamic runner found some success last week with 139 total yards and a touchdown on 25 touches. Las Vegas would be wise to feed him the ball as much as possible, especially with WR Davante Adams questionable with a shoulder injury. The Packers gave up 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery last week, so there’s an opportunity for Jacobs to cash in.

FLEX Options

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders ($7,000)

Meyers was fantastic in his first two games with the Raiders, combining for 16 receptions on 28 targets for 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He took a step back with only two receptions on four targets for 33 yards last week, but that was with rookie QB Aidan O’Connell running the show. Now, Garoppolo is back from injury, and there’s reason to believe that he will pepper Meyers with targets — especially if Davante Adams is less than 100%.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers ($5,200)

Musgrave had been trending up, catching 6-of-8 targets for 49 yards in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. However, he left with a concussion last Thursday against the Detroit Lions after only making one catch for one yard. He does not have an injury designation for this game, and Musgrave makes for an underpriced FLEX option against a Raiders team that has given up 40+ yards and a touchdown to opposing tight ends in two of the last three games.

Players to Avoid

AJ Dillon, RB, Packers ($4,600)

Despite his cheap DFS salary, it’s hard to believe in Dillon at this point. Fellow RB Aaron Jones missed two games with a hamstring injury, and Dillon failed to capitalize on the increased volume. In fact, he’s averaging only 2.7 yards per rush while contributing next to nothing in the passing game. He has failed to score a touchdown this year as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Raiders ($9,400)

It’s not that Garoppolo is a strict player to avoid on this DraftKings DFS showdown slate. However, it feels like there are better ways to spend you cap space than shelling out $9,400 on Garoppolo in the FLEX. That’s especially true when considering the PPR scoring format on DraftKings giving wide receivers and pass-catching running backs a boost. Garoppolo had a fine outing against Pittsburgh in his last game, but he’s averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game this season. That’s pretty much his baseline, which makes for a low ROI situation when considering the relatively steep price tag.