Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes noticeably limping in Week 5 vs. Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road, taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Mahomes got hit both high and low on a passing attempt, and it looked to have shaken him up. He initially grabbed toward his calf while on the ground but got up with a noticeable limp. Mahomes could have re-injured his ankle, but we have learned that he is the last person who will come out of a game unless he absolutely has to. We will provide updates when we have them.

With two minutes to go in the first half, Mahomes is 10-of-14 for 82 yards. He doesn’t have any carries and hasn’t been able to find an opening against the Vikings’ defense. Mahomes led a scoring drive that was capped by running back Isiah Pacheco punching the ball in from one-yard out.

