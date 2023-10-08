Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suffers foot injury in Week 5 vs. Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has exited today’s Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an apparent foot injury. He slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium and limped to the sidelines where he immediately slammed his helmet. He was briefly evaluated by team trainers before walking to the locker room.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that he will get X-rays on his foot and it appears that his day is done.

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce heads to the locker room after sustaining an injury.



"He immediately just threw his helmet down in frustration." - @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/9E3n8DcLMu — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2023

This is obviously concerning for the Chiefs to lose their All-Pro tight end, especially considering that it was a non-contact injury. Kelce has already dealt with a previous early-season injury as he missed their Week 1 opener against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Prior to today’s game in Minnesota, he caught 17 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs-Vikings game is currently at the half, so we should get official word on Kelce’s status shortly.