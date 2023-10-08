 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 7 of 2023 college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 7 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By DKNetworkStaff
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 7 of the 2023 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Point spread: Georgia -31.5
Point total: 57

Indiana vs. No. 2 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -34.5
Point total: 34.5

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Purdue

Point spread: Ohio State -20.5
Point total: 51.5

Syracuse vs. No. 4 Florida State

Point spread: Florida State -18
Point total: 56.5

No. 5 Oklahoma Bye

UMass vs. No. 6 Penn State

Point spread: Penn State -42
Point total: 58

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington

Point spread: Washington -3
Point total: 67.5

No. 9 Texas Bye

No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Point total: 62.5

Arkansas vs. No. 11 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -20
Point total: 49.5

No. 25 Miami vs. No. 12 North Carolina

Point spread: UNC -3.5
Point total: 56

No. 13 Mississippi Bye

No. 14 Louisville vs. Pitt

Point spread: Louisville -9.5
Point total: 47.5

No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State

Point spread: OSU -4.5
Point total: 53

Cal vs. No. 16 Utah

Point spread: Utah -13.5
Point total: 45

NC State vs. No. 17 Duke

Point spread: Duke -3.5
Point total: 48.5

Arizona vs. No. 19 Washington State

Point spread: WSU -9.5
Point total: 60.5

Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Tennessee

Point spread: Tennessee -3
Point total: 56

Auburn vs. No. 22 LSU

Point spread: LSU -3
Point total: 63.5

No. 23 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Point spread: KU -3.5
Point total: 58

Missouri vs. No. 24 Kentucky

Point spread: Kentucky -2.5
Point total: 53.5

