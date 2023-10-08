Opening odds for Week 7 of 2023 college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 7 of the 2023 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
Point spread: Georgia -31.5
Point total: 57
Indiana vs. No. 2 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -34.5
Point total: 34.5
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Purdue
Point spread: Ohio State -20.5
Point total: 51.5
Syracuse vs. No. 4 Florida State
Point spread: Florida State -18
Point total: 56.5
No. 5 Oklahoma Bye
UMass vs. No. 6 Penn State
Point spread: Penn State -42
Point total: 58
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington
Point spread: Washington -3
Point total: 67.5
No. 9 Texas Bye
No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Point total: 62.5
Arkansas vs. No. 11 Alabama
Point spread: Alabama -20
Point total: 49.5
No. 25 Miami vs. No. 12 North Carolina
Point spread: UNC -3.5
Point total: 56
No. 13 Mississippi Bye
No. 14 Louisville vs. Pitt
Point spread: Louisville -9.5
Point total: 47.5
No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State
Point spread: OSU -4.5
Point total: 53
Cal vs. No. 16 Utah
Point spread: Utah -13.5
Point total: 45
NC State vs. No. 17 Duke
Point spread: Duke -3.5
Point total: 48.5
Arizona vs. No. 19 Washington State
Point spread: WSU -9.5
Point total: 60.5
Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Tennessee
Point spread: Tennessee -3
Point total: 56
Auburn vs. No. 22 LSU
Point spread: LSU -3
Point total: 63.5
No. 23 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
Point spread: KU -3.5
Point total: 58
Missouri vs. No. 24 Kentucky
Point spread: Kentucky -2.5
Point total: 53.5