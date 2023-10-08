Who is Justin Jefferson’s backup for fantasy football?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson exited Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent hamstring injury. He was ruled questionable to return to the game and there’s a chance this injury could linger into next Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

If Jefferson were to miss time because of this hamstring injury, Jordan Addison would step in as the top receiving option in Minnesota. The rookie wideout from USC entered Sunday’s game against the Chiefs as the 39th ranked fantasy receiver in the league and and hauled in a touchdown during the game.

Unfortunately, Addison is rostered 85.6% of leagues, so managers most likely will not be able to find him on their respective waiver wires. Instead, WR3 KJ Osborn is rostered in just 15.6% of leagues and would be readily available on the waiver wire. He’s hauled in two touchdowns so far this season and would get more targets in Jefferson’s potential absence.