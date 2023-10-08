How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 5

The 2024 NFL Playoffs are a long ways away, but the league is already seeing some critical results in early October. As the NFL has progressed through Week 5, we’ve seen some huge upsets and some critical victories for playoff contenders. Nobody can clinch a playoff berth or be eliminated in Week 5, but every win is big and we saw some critical results this weekend.

The biggest result for the time-being saw the Jaguars upset the Bills in London. Odds are decent they won’t end up tied in the playoff standings when the season ends, but if they do, Jacksonville has secured the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The 1 p.m. schedule had two key divisional results. The Steelers beat the Ravens at home, preventing Baltimore from completing a sweep of their three road divisional games. The Colts held off the Titans to remain in a tie with the Jaguars atop the AFC South. The Texans lost to the Falcons to join the Titans at 2-3.

Next week, the AFC South will see the Colts and Jaguars battle for first place in the division. We’ll get a matchup of division leaders as the Bucs come off their bye to host the Lions. One intriguing inter-conference matchup will see the Browns defense get a shot at the 49ers prolific offense.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL heads through the 4 p.m. window and toward Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. SNF features the 49ers and Cowboys with a potential playoff tiebreaker on the line. MNF will see the Packers and Raiders looking to not lose ground in their respective division races.

AFC playoff picture

1. Miami Dolphins, 4-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 3-1

3. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-2

4. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-2

5. Indianapolis Colts, 3-2

6. Baltimore Ravens, 3-2

7. Buffalo Bills, 3-2

8. Cleveland Browns, 2-2

9. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2

10. Houston Texans, 2-3

11. Tennessee Titans, 2-3

12. New York Jets, 1-3

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-3

14. Cincinnati Bengals, 1-3

15. Denver Broncos, 1-3

16. New England Patriots, 1-4

NFC playoff picture

1. San Francisco 49ers, 4-0

2. Philadelphia Eagles, 4-0

3. Detroit Lions, 4-1

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-1

5. Seattle Seahawks, 3-1

6. Dallas Cowboys, 3-1

7. Atlanta Falcons, 3-2

8. New Orleans Saints, 3-2

9. Los Angeles Rams, 2-2

10. Green Bay Packers, 2-2

11. Washington Commanders, 2-3

12. Minnesota Vikings, 1-3

13. Arizona Cardinals, 1-3

14. Chicago Bears, 1-4

15. New York Giants, 1-4

16. Carolina Panthers, 0-4