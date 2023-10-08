How often do 5-0 teams miss the playoffs?

The NFL has opened Week 5 and we had a pair of early upsets to get things going. The Chicago Bears went on the road and stunned the Washington Commanders on Thursday, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills in London to open Sunday’s slate.

The 1 p.m. ET slate features some fun matchups, but we’ll have to wait until later in the day for the last two undefeated teams to play. The Philadelphia Eagles takes their 4-0 record on the road to southern California to face the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. The San Francisco 49ers host the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys in a huge Sunday Night Football matchup to close out the day.

Over the past decade, two teams have started the season 5-0 only to eventually miss the playoffs. In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings won five straight to open the season, but then lost four straight en route to an 8-8 record and watching the playoffs on TV. The year prior, the Atlanta Falcons also won five straight only to the miss the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Last year, only one team made it to a 5-0 record as the Eagles opened the season with eight straight wins en route to a Super Bowl appearance. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, but are on track to return to the playoffs this year.

Looking at this year’s 4-0 teams, here are their odds to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 5.

Eagles: Yes -1600, No +850

49ers: Yes -6000, No +1500