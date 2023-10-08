 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

De’Von Achane putting blazing speed on display vs. Giants

We break down Achane’s usage and speed in Week 5.

By Nick Simon
NFL: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is already having a ridiculous day in their Week 5 battle against the New York Giants. The rookie out of Texas A&M already has 100+ rushing yards and a touchdown in just the first half and is bound to continue to pile up the stats as the game moves along.

Achane has been a fantasy football revelation this season as he’s immediately become one of the top running backs in the entire NFL. With his first-half performance, he shot up to second in rushing and is averaging over a ridiculous 13 yards per carry. His speed has been well utilized in the lightning fast Miami offense as he already owns some of the fastest runs of the year:

If you’re a fantasy manager who either drafted him or picked him up off waivers a few weeks ago, you hit the jackpot. Barring injury, he should remain one of the elite fantasy running backs moving forward.

