De’Von Achane putting blazing speed on display vs. Giants

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is already having a ridiculous day in their Week 5 battle against the New York Giants. The rookie out of Texas A&M already has 100+ rushing yards and a touchdown in just the first half and is bound to continue to pile up the stats as the game moves along.

Achane has been a fantasy football revelation this season as he’s immediately become one of the top running backs in the entire NFL. With his first-half performance, he shot up to second in rushing and is averaging over a ridiculous 13 yards per carry. His speed has been well utilized in the lightning fast Miami offense as he already owns some of the fastest runs of the year:

De’Von Achane has 2 fastest @NextGenStats NFL top speeds this season. Dolphins have ALL 6 fastest



1. Achane 21.93 MPH, WK3 vs DEN

2. Achane 21.76, WK5 vs NYG

3. Tyreek Hill 21.66, WK1 vs LAC

4. Raheem Mostert 21.62, WK2 vs NE

5. Hill 21.52, WK1 vs. LAC

6. Achane 21.5, WK2 vs DEN — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 8, 2023

If you’re a fantasy manager who either drafted him or picked him up off waivers a few weeks ago, you hit the jackpot. Barring injury, he should remain one of the elite fantasy running backs moving forward.