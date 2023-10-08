Jaguars WR Zay Jones questionable to return to Week 5 vs. Bills with knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has exited today’s game against the Buffalo Bills in London with a knee injury and is questionable to return. The wideout was spotted limping to the sidelines towards the end of the third quarter and was seen entering the blue injury tent on the sideline.

Losing Jones would be a huge blow to the Jags, who find themselves in a tight, one-score battle against the Bills in the fourth quarter of this matchup in the UK. Jones had already put his stamp on this game with three receptions for 23 receiving yards and the team’s lone touchdown of the afternoon.

The wideout was making his return this morning after sitting out the previous two weeks due to a knee injury, so this is something that both the Jags and fantasy managers will have to monitor moving forward. We’ll provide more updates on his status as more news comes out.