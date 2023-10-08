Dalton Kincaid cleared to return in Week 5 vs. Jaguars

Update: That was fast. Kincaid has been cleared to return to the game.

The #Bills announced that Dalton Kincaid was evaluated for a head injury and has been cleared to return to the game. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) October 8, 2023

The Buffalo Bills defense has taken a big hit with injuries so far in London, but now we have rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid being evaluated for a concussion.

Dalton Kincaid is being evaluated for a head injury. https://t.co/nOvL766SWZ — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 8, 2023

Kincaid has two receptions for 19 yards so far, as the Bills trail 11-7 to the Jaguars in the fourth quarter.