Dalton Kincaid cleared to return in Week 5 vs. Jaguars

Dalton Kincaid cleared to return in Week 5. Here are the latest updates.

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills signals during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Update: That was fast. Kincaid has been cleared to return to the game.

The Buffalo Bills defense has taken a big hit with injuries so far in London, but now we have rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid being evaluated for a concussion.

Kincaid has two receptions for 19 yards so far, as the Bills trail 11-7 to the Jaguars in the fourth quarter.

