Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. set to play through injury in Week 5 vs. Steelers

Update: Beckham Jr. jogged back to the sidelines, so it appears he’ll be good to go for the rest of this contest.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has exited today’s Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an apparent injury and was seen jogging to the locker room for further evaluation. The veteran wideout limped off the field after making a catch in the second quarter. OBJ had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury and was making his return to the field this afternoon.

Beckham has not been able to stay on the field so far for Baltimore this season as the ankle injury has prevented him from making much of an impact for the offense. He combined for five receptions for 66 receiving yards through the first two games of the year before being sidelined for the next two weeks. OBJ carried a questionable designation into this game after being limited in practice this past week, but was good to go this afternoon. We’ll see if he can return to today’s action.