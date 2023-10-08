 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled OUT in Week 5 vs. Dolphins

Giants QB Daniel Jones is being evaluated for an injury in Week 5. Here are the latest updates.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Update: Jones has been ruled out for the day with a neck injury.

Update: Jones is out of the medical tent, but walked back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The New York Giants are taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked six times on Sunday, and the most recent may have been the biggest. After getting tackled, Jones was shaky getting up and wobbled into the blue medical tent. He is getting evaluated for an injury, which is thought to be a possible concussion.

Jones comes off the field 14-of-20 for 119 yards. He added 24 additional yards on four carries. Jones couldn’t figure out a weakness in the Dolphins defensive attack. It didn’t help that his offensive line struggled and gave up six sacks, with the final one leading to the injury. With Jones on the sideline, backup Tyrod Taylor will take over under center.

