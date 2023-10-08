Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled OUT in Week 5 vs. Dolphins

Update: Jones has been ruled out for the day with a neck injury.

On the broadcast, they said Daniel Jones has a neck injury and is done for the day. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 8, 2023

Update: Jones is out of the medical tent, but walked back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Daniel Jones is out of the blue medical tent and has walked to the locker room — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 8, 2023

The New York Giants are taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked six times on Sunday, and the most recent may have been the biggest. After getting tackled, Jones was shaky getting up and wobbled into the blue medical tent. He is getting evaluated for an injury, which is thought to be a possible concussion.

Daniel Jones looks like he possibly suffered a concussion on that last sack. Just an abysmally brutal last two games for the #Giants’ QB. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 8, 2023

Jones comes off the field 14-of-20 for 119 yards. He added 24 additional yards on four carries. Jones couldn’t figure out a weakness in the Dolphins defensive attack. It didn’t help that his offensive line struggled and gave up six sacks, with the final one leading to the injury. With Jones on the sideline, backup Tyrod Taylor will take over under center.