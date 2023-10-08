Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson returns to Week 5 vs. Dolphins after initial concussion ruling

3:51 p.m. ET: Apparently Wan’Dale Robinson didn’t have a concussion as he has returned to the field for the Giants. Alrighty then.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has suffered a concussion in today’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The wideout suffered the concussion early in the fourth quarter.

This is another tough blow to the Giants, who also lost quarterback Daniel Jones on the same drive due to a neck injury. Robinson made a handful of short-gain catches prior to the injury, hauling in five of six targets for 17 yards.