Pick on the Total for Rangers-Orioles on October 8

The Texas Rangers took Game One of the American League Divisional Series from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday and will try to head back to Texas up 2-0 in the series and will look to Jordan Montgomery to make it a reality.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles (-120, 7.5)

Montgomery comes in on top of his game, having allowed two total runs across his last five starts with having completed at least seven innings in four of those starts, but gave up at least three runs in each of his prior three starts and overall this season and has allowed at least five hits in four straight starts.

Countering fir the Orioles is Grayson Rodriguez, who has had a tale of two seasons as he overall this season has a 4.35 ERA with 3.1 walks per nine innings, but has allowed three runs or fewer in 12 straight starts with a 2.26 ERA and 2.4 walks per nine innings in that span.

These two pitchers look to shut down two of the American League’s top four teams in total runs scored with the Rangers having scored at least five runs in 12 of their last 23 road games between the regular and postseason games and led the American League in total runs and on-base plus slugging during the regular season.

The bullpen issues are also very prevalent with the Rangers as they had to get 16 outs from their bullpen on Saturday, a bullpen that ranked 24th in ERA during the regular season with a 4.77 ERA, the worst mark of any team that made the playoffs.

After a total of 15 runners were stranded on base in game one, these two offense will bust through and cool down a pair of hot pitchers for a high scoring affair.

The Play: Rangers vs. Orioles Over 7.5