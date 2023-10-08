Hot Seat Week 6: Sam Pittman, Brent Pry continue sliding at Arkansas, Virginia Tech

Week 6 of the 2023 college football season saw some massive results impacting the big picture, headlined by Oklahoma’s victory over Texas and Louisville’s triumph over Notre Dame. There were also some games which saw coaches on the hot seat sliding further towards the exit door. Here’s a look at which coaches are under the microscope after another disappointing week.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

It’s just not happening for the Razorbacks. Pittman had an opportunity to take down Ole Miss and saw his team give up 10 unanswered points to close out the fourth quarter in another loss. This is the fourth week where things seemed to be going right before taking a turn at the worst possible time. If Pittman didn’t have KJ Jefferson back at quarterback, these struggles might’ve been more acceptable. The Arkansas athletic department is going to have to re-evaluate things after this season.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

I sympathize with Pry, who has been put in a ridiculous situation. The Hokies are doing something wrong when it comes to resources, because they should not be getting passed up by Duke, North Carolina and Louisville on the football field. If the new directive here is to do more with less, I don’t know how any coach can succeed. Pry might be able to push his way to Year 3 but does he really want to stick around?

Dino Babers, Syracuse

Babers ended up in this column last week after a loss to Clemson, largely because he was in this spot last year and the season spiraled. Now, the Orange have back-to-back losses and the Week 6 setback wasn’t even close. It doesn’t get any easier with Florida State up next. While Babers did give Syracuse a jolt, it’s clear he has hit his ceiling with this program.

Honorable mentions