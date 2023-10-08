 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 6 of college football

We take a look at the odds to win the biggest prize in college football after Week 6.

By Chinmay Vaidya and Collin Sherwin
Syracuse v North Carolina
Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 40-7.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Intro

Stock Up

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

All that was missing up to this point on Gabriel’s Heisman resume was a signature moment. He got in the Red River Rivalry, engineering the game-winning drive against No. 3 Texas to deliver the Sooners redemption after last year’s debacle. Oklahoma’s defense was steady to close out the game, and Gabriel now shoots towards the top of the Heisman board. Throwing for 285 yards and a score while rushing for 113 and another score against your biggest rival is enough to get people talking.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The heralded prospect wasn’t exactly slipping from the Heisman conversation, but he wasn’t really doing much to announce himself as one of the best in college football. And while Syracuse is hardly the barometer for success, throwing for 442 yards and three scores while adding a rushing touchdown sure looks good on the stat sheet. Maye got his top weapon back with Tez Walker’s reinstatement, and he’ll get a Miami squad which blew its game against Georgia Tech in comedic fashion next.

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

The Cardinals finally announced themselves to the college football world with a win over Notre Dame Saturday, and Jordan’s numbers now look a lot more worthy of Heisman consideration. He’s got 653 yards on 87 carries, which is 7.5 yards per carry. He’s got eight touchdowns in six games. And he’s the best offensive player on an undefeated team with a clear path to the conference championship game and beyond. Jordan is one to watch in this race.

Stock Down

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The favorite is no longer the favorite, since as of press time Williams is now +220 behind the bye-week-enjoying Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. But putting USC’s thrilling 3OT win over an Arizona they were a 3TD favorite against as a mark against their quarterback is silly. Williams was fantastic, finishing just 14-25 for 214 yards and a TD as a passer, but adding 41 yards and three TD’s as a runner, including the game-clincher in the third OT.

He’s still the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and clearly the best QB in the country. His game against Penix on November 4 might be for the trophy, but that’s unfair as UW’s defense is light years ahead of USC’s.

Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

Hartman played well enough against Ohio State where the loss wasn’t going to damage his Heisman hopes, especially after a gutsy performance against Duke. The Louisville game was a disaster. The veteran threw three interceptions and also gave away two fumbles as the Irish saw a 10-7 lead spiral into a 33-20 loss. The best Hartman can hope for now is a high-profile bowl game, which is way under the expectations he had when he arrived in South Bend.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 6 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 6

Player School Odds
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +200
Caleb Williams USC +220
Bo Nix Oregon +600
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +1200
Jordan Travis Florida State +1600
Drake Maye North Carolina +1800
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +3000
Quinn Ewers Texas +3000
Jayden Daniels LSU +3500
Brock Bowers Georgia +4000
Blake Corum Michigan +5000
Kyle McCord Ohio State +5500
Drew Allar Penn State +6000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +6000
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +6500
Carson Beck Georgia +7000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +7500
Cameron Ward Washington State +8000
Rome Odunze Washington +8000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +9000
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +12000
Ray Davis Kentucky +12000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +12000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +12000
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas +12000
Omarion Hampton North Carolina +12000
Malik Nabers LSU +15000
Keon Coleman Florida State +15000
Will Shipley Clemson +15000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +15000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +15000
Joe Milton Tennessee +15000
Braelon Allen Wisconsin +15000
Brady Cook Missouri +15000
Luther Burden III Missouri +15000
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State +15000
Jonathon Brooks Texas +15000
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +15000
Xavier Worthy Texas +15000
Jase McClellan Alabama +20000
Dante Moore UCLA +20000
Cade Klubnik Clemson +20000
Jack Plummer Louisville +20000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +20000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +20000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +20000
Emeka Egbuka Ohio State +20000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000
Zachariah Branch USC +30000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +30000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +30000
Johnny Wilson Florida State +30000
Trevor Etienne Florida +30000
Will Howard Kansas State +30000
Spencer Rattler South Carolina +30000
Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin +30000
Trey Benson Florida State +30000
Devin Neal Kansas +30000

