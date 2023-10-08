Heisman Watch after Week 6 of college football

Intro

Stock Up

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

All that was missing up to this point on Gabriel’s Heisman resume was a signature moment. He got in the Red River Rivalry, engineering the game-winning drive against No. 3 Texas to deliver the Sooners redemption after last year’s debacle. Oklahoma’s defense was steady to close out the game, and Gabriel now shoots towards the top of the Heisman board. Throwing for 285 yards and a score while rushing for 113 and another score against your biggest rival is enough to get people talking.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The heralded prospect wasn’t exactly slipping from the Heisman conversation, but he wasn’t really doing much to announce himself as one of the best in college football. And while Syracuse is hardly the barometer for success, throwing for 442 yards and three scores while adding a rushing touchdown sure looks good on the stat sheet. Maye got his top weapon back with Tez Walker’s reinstatement, and he’ll get a Miami squad which blew its game against Georgia Tech in comedic fashion next.

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

The Cardinals finally announced themselves to the college football world with a win over Notre Dame Saturday, and Jordan’s numbers now look a lot more worthy of Heisman consideration. He’s got 653 yards on 87 carries, which is 7.5 yards per carry. He’s got eight touchdowns in six games. And he’s the best offensive player on an undefeated team with a clear path to the conference championship game and beyond. Jordan is one to watch in this race.

Stock Down

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The favorite is no longer the favorite, since as of press time Williams is now +220 behind the bye-week-enjoying Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. But putting USC’s thrilling 3OT win over an Arizona they were a 3TD favorite against as a mark against their quarterback is silly. Williams was fantastic, finishing just 14-25 for 214 yards and a TD as a passer, but adding 41 yards and three TD’s as a runner, including the game-clincher in the third OT.

He’s still the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and clearly the best QB in the country. His game against Penix on November 4 might be for the trophy, but that’s unfair as UW’s defense is light years ahead of USC’s.

Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

Hartman played well enough against Ohio State where the loss wasn’t going to damage his Heisman hopes, especially after a gutsy performance against Duke. The Louisville game was a disaster. The veteran threw three interceptions and also gave away two fumbles as the Irish saw a 10-7 lead spiral into a 33-20 loss. The best Hartman can hope for now is a high-profile bowl game, which is way under the expectations he had when he arrived in South Bend.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 6 from DraftKings Sportsbook.