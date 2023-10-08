How to watch 2023 WNBA Finals on TV, live online stream

The 2023 WNBA Finals will tip off this afternoon as the New York Liberty will battle the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the first of this best-of-five series. Game 1 will tip from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV, at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

New York and Las Vegas has been on a collision course all season long, with the two franchises earning “superteam” labels with their stacked rosters. They met five times during the regular season with the Liberty taking three of those matchups. One of those victories came during the Commissioner’s Cup Final on August 15, an 82-63 triumph for New York.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 WNBA Finals:

How to watch 2023 WNBA Finals

Game 1: Sunday, October 8, 3 p.m. ET (ABC): Las Vegas

Game 2: Wednesday, October 11, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN): Las Vegas

Game 3: Sunday, October 15, 3 p.m. ET (ABC): New York

Game 4*: Wednesday, October 18, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN): New York

Game 5*: Friday, October 20, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN): Las Vegas

* if necessary

All games available to live stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.