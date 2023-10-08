Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Aaron Jones matches up against the Las Vegas Raiders’ struggling run defense in Week 5, and should be one of the main benefactors of Green Bay Packers’ game plan on Monday Night Football. Jones has recorded 13 standard fantasy points per game in 2023, and should be able to increase that average moving forward as the Packers’ RB1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones returned from a two-game absence in Week 4, posting six touches for 14 yards against the Detroit Lions. We can go ahead and chalk that forgettable performance up as a fluke for Jones, since he still appeared limited by the hamstring issue. Fantasy managers will need to monitor any changes in Jones’ status leading up to Monday night, but he likely won’t be on a snap count for back-to-back games if Green Bay rolls him out as their RB1.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

START. Jones was a limited participant in practice on Friday, but all signs are pointing to him being a full-go by the time the Packers kick off in Week 5. He has to be started once the questionable tag is eventually removed from his name, because his high-volume upside translated to 26.7 PPR fantasy points when he was in his normal role in Week 1. The Raiders defense ranks in the league’s bottom half against opposing running backs, so Jones should serve as a viable RB1 in 10-14 team leagues even if he’s not 100 percent.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

START. If you had to choose one of Green Bay’s offensive weapons to score a touchdown in Week 5, Jones is going to be the obvious choice nine times out of ten. The Packers are desperate for their best offensive player to make plays for them in the open field, and the time is now for Jones to be the difference maker like he has been the last few years. AJ Dillon hasn’t offered much in relief of Jones, and the receiving unit has been streaky to start off the season, so it will be Jordan Love and Jones being the top fantasy players for the Packers on Monday.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Aaron Jones

Jones sits as the RB16 in PPR rankings this week, which means that you can start players like De’Von Achane, James Cook and Travis Etienne over him, but trust Jones before Raheem Mostert, Breece Hall and Rhamondre Stevenson.