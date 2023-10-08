Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders lost 24-17 to their AFC division rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Their offense was without QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but he is set to return for Monday Night Football when they host the Green Bay Packers. An underrated signing in the off-season was the team picking up Jakobi Meyers. He has fit in perfectly as a solid WR-2 alongside Davante Adams. With Garroppolo coming back this week, let’s take a look at Meyers’ fantasy upside.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had 2 receptions for 33 yards with backup Aidan O’Connell leading the team in Week 4. In his other two starts with Garoppolo under center, he has 16 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

START. Davante Adams’ injury designation heading into Monday could put Meyers in the must-start category. Adams is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable. If he doesn’t suit up, Meyers becomes the primary pass-catcher in this Raiders offense. Keep in mind he has been targeted 22 times in two games with Jimmy G as QB.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

START. The Packers do carry an 11th-ranked pass defense into Monday’s game, but have been susceptible to a deep pass play downfield. If Adams does play, he’ll likely draw the attention of Jaire Alexander. Meyers could be effective when matched up with a secondary corner of Green Bay.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jakobi Meyers

Zay Flowers has had a steady rookie campaign of 29 targets and 4-straight games of 40-plus yards receiving. The Ravens take on a Steelers pass defense that is ranked 26th, allowing 254.5 yards a game. Expect yet another productive game for Flowers.

Tyler Boyd could shift up to WR-2 for the Bengals if Tee Higgins is unable to go this week against the Cardinals. The veteran receiver still sees a good amount of targets per game and Arizona allows 242.5 passing yards per contest. As Joe Burrow continues to find his rhythm in the passing game, Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase could see an increase in fantasy output come Sunday.