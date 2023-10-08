Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will look to make their extra time off between Week 4 and Week 5 count as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in on Monday night to conclude Week 5. One player who will hope for a strong showing is Luke Musgrave, who is recovering from a concussion. Is he a good play in fantasy football formats?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave is clearly the top receiving tight end in this offense, commanding a majority of the snaps. Unlike Packers tight ends in the past, he’s actually having plays called for him and runs a combination of routes as opposed to being mostly a safety valve. That gives him some upside going forward in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

A concussion took Musgrave out early in Week 4, so we should really discount that game when looking at his fantasy value. He’s seen 15 targets through three games in an offense that should run the ball more, so the volume might not be there. However, tight end is such a wasteland after the top two or three guys that Musgrave can be worth a start. The rookie has done well to corral most of the targets he gets, so the PPR boost will be there.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

In 10-team leagues, you can probably find a better tight end to start over Musgrave even though this is a favorable matchup in Week 5. In 12+ team leagues, Musgrave probably should be in lineups. The yardage is not going to blow you away but if this is your tight end situation, you’re likely not expecting much since the rest of your lineup can carry you.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

Hunter Henry, Cole Kmet and Dalton Kincaid should be started ahead of Musgrave at this point in the season, but the Packers rookie isn’t a bad start if you don’t have other options.