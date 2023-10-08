Jayden Reed start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are middle-of-the-road in terms of passing offense after the first four weeks of the NFL season. They are averaging 206.3 passing yards per game with Jordan Love as starting QB, and have eight touchdowns through the air which puts them in the top tier. Jayden Reed has stepped up for the Green Bay passing game as the team has coped with injuries to Christian Watson, Aaron Jones and Luke Musgrave, and the rookie will look to continue his streak of steady production against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Jayden Reed

Reed is coming off a three-catch, 55-yard performance in Week 4, where he also coughed up the first fumble of his career. He’s averaging 16.9 yards per reception and 8.1 yards per target in 2023, so he’s certainly offering big-play potential as one of the Packers’ top offensive weapons. In terms of overall volume, he’s seen at least five targets in every game and has turned it into 50.7 yards.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

START. Reed has produced 11.5 PPR fantasy points per game across four appearances, which has him roaming on deep-league WR3/FLEX radar ahead of a favorable matchup against the Raiders. That said, if Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs start getting more comfortable in the passing offense, then Reed’s fantasy value will most likely plummet in a hurry.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

SIT. While Reed has developed a solid rapport with Love in the passing attack, he still hasn’t done enough to suggest that he’ll take command of the receiving unit over Watson and Doubs. His two touchdowns were against the lowly Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 2 when Watson was sidelined, while only turning in four catches on eight targets for 37 yards. Reed has definitely proved himself valuable in dynasty or three-WR formats, but you can likely find better options in 10, 12 and 14-team standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jayden Reed

Reed ranks as the overall WR41 in PPR rankings this week. To put that into better perspective, he falls in front of Arizona Cardinals’ breakout rookie Michael Wilson, and behind Drake London. Reed could produce for lineups in Week 5, but it will come down to the status of Watson before Monday Night Football.