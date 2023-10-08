Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys recorded a 38-3 win over the New England Patriots last week behind a strong defensive performance and poised play from Dak Prescott. America’s team now gets the primetime slot, as they face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Veteran receiver Michael Gallup has turned it around for the Cowboys after a couple of subpar seasons. With a tough matchup against the 49ers defense on the way, what fantasy value does Gallup carry into Week 5?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup had five receptions on six targets for 60 yards against the Patriots in Week 4. There seems to be a resurgence in his play, as in Week 3 he finished with 7 receptions and 92 yards against the Cardinals. With all eyes on CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard, Gallup has become a reliable FLEX play for the Cowboys.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

START. It may sound like a questionable move, but the 49ers pass defense is ranked 17th, allowing 218 passing yards per game. Last week against the Cardinals they allowed Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson 7 catches each. Gallup has been targeted 13 times in the last two games and has seen his production rise. Depending on how catches are scored in your league, Gallup is likely to see 3-5 receptions as defenses scheme heavily for Lamb and Pollard. This makes him a sleeper FLEX option and low-end WR-2 option.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

SIT. This is a tough call as the game script will determine if he scores a touchdown. Many believed the addition of Brandin Cooks would leave Gallup as the forgotten man in this receiving corps, but it’s been the opposite. Jake Ferguson is the most targeted player in the league when it comes to the red zone and the Cowboys like to hand off a lot near the goal line. This makes Gallup a risk start at FLEX for standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Gallup

Gallup falls behind several players in our WR rankings, including Josh Reynolds of the Lions who will see an increase in targets due to Amon-Ra St. Brown being ruled out.