Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) took care of business last week, defeating the New England Patriots (1-3), 38-3. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense received 14 points from their defense en route to the blowout. Now they prepare for a primetime Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). With a playoff rematch on the horizon, let’s take a look at Jake Ferguson and his fantasy outlooked headed into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson had his best performance of the season, finishing with 7 catches for 77 yards last week against the Patriots. In three of four games, he has received 7 targets, steadily becoming one of Prescott’s trusted pass-catchers.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Ferguson remains a prime target in the red-zone for the Cowboys and last week he had a career-high 7 catches. Despite not scoring since Week 2, his receiving yards per game have improved, with 48 in Week 3 and 77 in Week 4. Each week he seems to get more comfortable, Ferguson is in the TE-1 conversation for Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. The 49ers defense is stout, so expect Prescott to look at Ferguson on check-down plays. With the amount of attention CeeDee Lamb gets from defenses, the second-year pro has carved out a nice niche for the Cowboys. His appeal near the goal line also makes him a solid source for points in fantasy. He enters this contest as the most targeted TE in the league. Put him in your lineup despite the matchup against a tough San Francisco defense.

Players you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

Tyler Higbee and the LA Rams take on an Eagles pass defense that has been generous so far this season. Philadelphia has allowed the 7th-most yards and 2nd-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Sure Cooper Kupp returns, which means fewer eyes on other playmakers on the Rams offense. This one is likely to be a shoot-out and last week Matthew Stafford targeted Higbee 11 times.