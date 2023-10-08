George Kittle start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) continued their winning ways last week with a 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Now they shift their focus to a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (3-1). After a quiet game against Arizona, let’s take a look at George Kittle and his fantasy outlook for the 49ers heading into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle reeled in one catch on one target for 9 yards last week, his worst fantasy performance of this young season. The game script for the 49ers offense centered around Christian McCaffrey who had a field day on the ground. Kittle mostly acted as an additional offensive lineman for blocking.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

START. Kittle led all receivers with 5 catches and 95 yards the last time these two teams faced off in the NFC divisional round playoffs. Last week’s performance was a dud, but this week San Francisco is sure to have a different offensive look. Despite the Cowboys having the 2nd-best pass defense in the league, expect the 49ers to scheme and allow Brock Purdy quick passes to Kittle. He is a TE-1 for Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

START. Despite only getting one target, Kittle played on 96% of the 49ers offensive snaps last week. It was a quiet day for passing in general, as fellow offensive weapon Deebo Samuels finished with zero catches for San Francisco. Sure McCaffrey is playing at an MVP level but expect the Cowboys to be prepared to stop him in the run game. The 49ers will likely have opportunities to get their pass-catchers open in play action, lean on Kittle to have a more productive game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Kittle

DK Network Football Editor Chet Gresham has Kittle ranked sixth in fantasy football TE PPR rankings for Week 5. Two players ranked ahead of him are Darren Waller and Mark Andrews.

Waller and the Giants offense has missed Saquon Barkley severely. With his status as questionable, his presence alone can help Daniel Jones and their passing attack. While it’s been a tough season so far, Waller is due for a breakout and the 25th-ranked Dolphins pass defense could allow it.

Andrews is coming off a two-touchdown performance last week against the Browns. His chemistry with Lamar Jackson was on full display and the Steelers 26th-ranked passing defense awaits the tandem in Week 5. Andrews is on track to have another stellar fantasy outing.