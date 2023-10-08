Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It’s Brock Purdy’s world and we’re just living in it. After another strong performance last week, here’s a look at the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s fantasy value this week against the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Purdy was nearly perfect last going, going 20-for-21 for 283 yards passing and a touchdown against the Cardinals. Purdy’s completed nearly 73% of his passes this year with five touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. I’m riding with Purdy until he proves me wrong. While there’s denying he has physical limitations, Kyle Shanahan has figured out how to maximize Purdy’s skills in his offense, and the results have been incredible. The Cowboys' defense is no joke, but I’m banking on Purdy and Shanahan working together on a game plan that leans into his strengths. Expect lots of slants and out routes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brock Purdy

FantasyPros has Purdy ranked as QB17 this week between Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson. I’d start Purdy over both of them, along with other quarterbacks from this tier like Josh Dobbs and Dak Prescott. The only quarterbacks I wouldn’t start over Purdy are ones who add value with their legs like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson.