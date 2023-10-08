Cam Akers, Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for NFL Week 5. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Vikings RBs Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison. Should you start either of them in your fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RBs Cam Akers/Alexander Mattison

Aside from fumbling issues, Mattison is having a productive year as RB1 for the Vikings. However, the team decided to bring in Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to add depth to the backfield and give them another option in case Mattison’s ball security issues persisted.

Last Sunday at the Carolina Panthers was the first week they both played together, and Mattison came through with 17 carries for 95 rushing yards (one catch, three yards) while Akers had five carries for 40 yards and two catches for 11 yards. Neither scored a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start Mattison. Sit Akers. Mattison is still the RB1 of this offense with a much higher snap share.

Until the tides change in the Minnesota backfield, Mattison is the RB of choice with Akers coming in as the change-of-pace or depth back. However, Akers could be worth a stash in the event that he carves out more playing time moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start Mattison. Sit Akers. It’s hard to gauge whether it will stay like this for the rest of the season, but Mattison has the upper hand for volume in the Vikings backfield now.

Mattison makes for a strong RB2 in leagues of all sizes this week, and you can start him with confidence. Akers is nothing more than a stash on the bench while hoping that he can get more snaps as the season goes on.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cam Akers/Alexander Mattison

For Mattison, I would start running backs like Isiah Pacheco and Raheem Mostert along with receivers like Marquise Brown and Christian Kirk in PPR leagues ahead of him.