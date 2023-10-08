Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 5 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this should be a high-scoring game with an over/under of 53 total points with the Chiefs favored by 3.5.

We’ll look within this matchup to discuss the fantasy prospects for Vikings WR Jordan Addison. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Addison has been very up-and-down this season. The rookie came out of the gates hot with 60+ receiving yards and a touchdown in each of his first two games. However, Addison then had six catches for 52 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and then failed to record a catch last Sunday at the Carolina Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. It’s best to sit Addison if you are in a league of 10 or fewer teams.

I’m expecting Addison to be somewhere closer to his first three games than his most recent flop against the Panthers. The Vikings will likely be throwing the ball early and often to keep pace with Kansas City. With that being said, Addison is still a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Addison is on the fringe of starting in 14-team leagues, but there are better options available.

It will be interesting to see where the rookie wide receiver fits into the grand scheme of things in Minnesota. However, Addison is more of a boom-or-bust fantasy option at this point, and there are similar receivers with more consistency for you to start at WR2 or FLEX spot in deeper leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Addison

I would start wide receivers like Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills, Tank Dell of the Houston Texans, and Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers ahead of Addison in Week 5.