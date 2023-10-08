Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Chiefs WR Skyy Moore. Should you start him in your fantasy lineups against the Vikings?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have an established, reliable pass-catching option outside of TE Travis Kelce. Heading into the season, many believed that Moore could step into that role. The reality? Moore has been extremely hit-or-miss in the first four weeks of 2023.

The second-year receiver has gone without a catch in four games this season, and he is up to seven catches on 15 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown for the year while adding three rushes for 23 yards.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. The matchup at Minnesota is great, but Moore is too unreliable to start in Week 5.

Predicting which Kansas City receiver could be in line for a big game against a vulnerable Vikings defense will likely be a fool’s errand. Moore has gone without a catch in half of the games this season, so the fantasy floor is literally zero points.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Keep Moore on your bench or leave him on the waiver wire in Week 5.

In fact, he should probably be dropped from standard leagues with 12 or fewer teams, depending on how many bench spots your league allows.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Skyy Moore

If you are looking for a deep wide receiver, I would rather take a chance on guys like KJ Osborn, Josh Reynolds, or Wan’Dale Robinson in PPR leagues for Week 5.