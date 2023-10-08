Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites with an over/under of 53 total points.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, breaking down whether you should start or sit him in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Truth be told, Toney hasn’t done much from a fantasy perspective this season. He had a few pivotal drops in the season-opener, and Toney has just nine catches on 13 targets for 47 yards and no touchdowns across four games this season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. There are plenty of other receivers you should start ahead of Toney this week.

Toney is looking at a fantastic matchup, but he doesn’t see enough targets to be considered a quality fantasy option in Week 5. That’s true for smaller (8-10 team) and larger (12-14 team) leagues.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Toney is best left on your bench or the waiver wire in Week 5.

The only reason Toney is still on your roster is because you are hoping for a turnaround at some point this season. Until that comes and he shows some consistency, it’s difficult to start him in fantasy.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kadarius Toney

If you are in need of a deep wide receiver for your lineup, I would rather start K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings, Wan’Dale Robinson of the New York Giants, or Josh Reynolds of the Detroit Lions in PPR leagues.