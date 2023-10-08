Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for Sunday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco. Is he worth starting in your fantasy lineup for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco was decent, but not great for fantasy purposes, in his first two games of the season. However, he really turned it on with 78 total yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears followed by 158 total yards and a score at the New York Jets last Sunday. The latter is especially impressive given the tough matchup at New York.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. It’s safe to say that Pacheco is finding his rhythm, and now he’s facing a generous defense in Week 5.

Pacheco has gotten 17+ touches in back-to-back weeks, a trend that fantasy managers hope continues against a Minnesota defense that is no stranger to giving up points. Based on Pacheco’s recent performances, why wouldn’t the Chiefs keep feeding him?

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Pacheco is a strong RB2 that you can start with confidence.

This goes for smaller leagues (8-10 teams) as well as larger leagues (12-14 teams). Start him without hesitation in this favorable matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Isiah Pacheco

To get a sense of where Pacheco ranks this week, I would start running backs like James Conner, Joe Mixon, and D’Andre Swift ahead of him. For PPR leagues, wide receivers like Nico Collins and Michael Pittman Jr. rank slightly above him for FLEX consideration in smaller leagues.