Rashee Rice start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice. Should you start or sit him in your fantasy lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Rice caught a touchdown in his first NFL game, but he hasn’t found the end zone in three games since then. There’s promise for Rice with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, however, the rookie only has 13 receptions on 19 targets for 140 yards in four games this season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. The matchup is good, but Rice isn’t utilized enough to warrant fantasy consideration.

You can hold onto Rice in larger fantasy leagues, as long as he isn’t burning a roster spot that could go to a better option. The rookie makes for a fine stash while hoping he can gain a larger role in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Leave Rice on your bench or waiver wire in standard leagues.

He needs to see more snaps and targets on a consistent basis before we can trust him in fantasy.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashee Rice

If you are looking for a deep wide receiver in PPR leagues, then players like K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings and Wan’Dale Robinson of the New York Giants are better fantasy options in Week 5.