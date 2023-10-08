Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton was drafted as the WR41 but has been WR23 in terms of production so far this season. Here’s a look at if he’ll keep up his hot start this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

While Sutton had a low yardage total last week (27), he nabbed a touchdown to help add to his fantasy total. He recorded a season-high 91 yards against the Dolphins and had 66 yards against the Commanders after opening the season with 32 yards against the Raiders.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Even if Sutton doesn’t score a touchdown, he gets enough volume where his reception total makes him worth a play. Sutton’s averaging a career-low in yards per catch (10.8) but has gotten at least five targets in every game this year, so it’s clear that Wilson’s looking his way. There really isn’t a clear WR1 in this Broncos offense (in part because Wilson tries to get everyone involved in the offense), but Sutton is still worth a play until he proves otherwise.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Sutton’s value takes a bit of a hit in standard leagues, but you should still try to find room for him in your starting lineup. He’s emerged as a solid red zone threat, which obviously adds to his value. He’s not a must-start like he is in PPR leagues but is a good FLEX option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Courtland Sutton

FantasyPros has Sutton ranked as WR32 this week (between Gabe Davis and his teammate Jerry Jeudy) and as FLEX59 between the same players. I’d start David over Sutton, but no one else from this tier. He has a good matchup against the Jets.