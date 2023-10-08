Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After recording a career-high in receiving yards last season, Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy’s off to a bit of a slower start this season. Here’s a look at if he can pick things up this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

While Jeudy’s still making magic when he gets the ball in his hands (his 14.4 yards per catch is right in line with his career average), his yardage total is down from last year, in part because he missed Week 1 with an injury. His best game came in Week 3 when he had five catches for 81 yards in the Broncos drubbing at the hands of the Dolphins.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. There’s no denying that Jeudy has all the talent in the world, but at this point, it’s about trying to get that talent to translate to consistency on the field. He has yet to play in more than 76% of his snaps this season and was limited with a knee injury this week, but was good to go on Thursday. Still, he led the Broncos in receptions last week and has a big role in the Broncos offense. While there will likely always be a cap on his production due to Russell Wilson’s penchant for spreading the ball around, Jeudy’s a good lower-lineup play.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. As mentioned above, Jeudy’s been dangerous with the ball in his hands, which I like him as a standard league play too. Again, he shouldn’t be one of your top wide receivers, but I like his value as a FLEX play.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerry Jeudy

FantasyPros has Jeudy as FLEX60 this week between his teammate Courtland Sutton and Jordan Addison. I like him over both of the, along with other players from this tier like Miles Sanders and Tutu Atwell. Players I’d start over him include Michael Thomas and Gabe Davis.