Jaleel McLaughlin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

If you hadn’t heard of Denver Broncos Jaleel McLaughlin before the season, you’ve definitely heard of him now, as he’s been one of the buzzier fantasy players heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin

After only getting 20 yards rushing in the first three weeks of the season, McLaughlin went off last week with 72 yards rushing along with three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. With Williams banged up (and ineffective when he was on the field) McLaughlin looks to be in line for a big week.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. While McLaughlin hasn’t moved into starting running back territory, he should get a start in your lineup as a FLEX. As mentioned above, Williams hasn’t looked like himself this year in his recovery from his leg injury (he’s only recorded 138 yards rushing this year), which means it could be McLaughlin’s time to shine.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. It’s the same deal as a PPR league. Samaje Perine is also in the backfield timeshare but the book’s out on him. McLaughlin’s here to stay and should be starting in your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin

FantasyPros has McLaughlin as RB31 this week between Gus Edwards and Perine and should be starting over both of them. He’s at FLEX82 between Edwards and Higbee, and he should be started over both of them. Some other players to consider starting over him are Skyy Moore and Josh Downs.