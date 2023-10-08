Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

While the start of the season has been a bit of a dud for the Broncos, Russell Wilson has quietly had a strong start to the season, as he’s tallied more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdown passes. Here’s a look at his value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson’s coming off a strong start where he recorded 220 yards passing and three touchdown passes in the Broncos’ come-from-behind win against the Bears. Prior to the start against the Bears, Wilson had back-to-back 300-yard games against the Commanders and Dolphins.

Start or sit in Week 5 leagues?

Start. If Wilson is already your starting quarterback then he should be in your lineup. But if you’ve lost your quarterback to a bye week this week then Wilson is a good QB to pivot to, if he’s available (he entered the week with 68% ownership). He’s not the rushing threat that he used to be -- he only has 70 yards on the ground -- but he’s been a solid enough passer that he’s worth a start here.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Russell Wilson

Wilson enters the week as QB19 at FantasyPros, which has him between Josh Dobbs and Dak Prescott. I think he should get the start over both of them, along with other quarterbacks from this tier like Zach Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo. I’d also start him over higher-ranked quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.