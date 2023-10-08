 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Russell Wilson ahead of the Jets Week 5 matchup against the Broncos.

By Henry Palattella
Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos celebrates after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the start of the season has been a bit of a dud for the Broncos, Russell Wilson has quietly had a strong start to the season, as he’s tallied more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdown passes. Here’s a look at his value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson’s coming off a strong start where he recorded 220 yards passing and three touchdown passes in the Broncos’ come-from-behind win against the Bears. Prior to the start against the Bears, Wilson had back-to-back 300-yard games against the Commanders and Dolphins.

Start or sit in Week 5 leagues?

Start. If Wilson is already your starting quarterback then he should be in your lineup. But if you’ve lost your quarterback to a bye week this week then Wilson is a good QB to pivot to, if he’s available (he entered the week with 68% ownership). He’s not the rushing threat that he used to be -- he only has 70 yards on the ground -- but he’s been a solid enough passer that he’s worth a start here.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Russell Wilson

Wilson enters the week as QB19 at FantasyPros, which has him between Josh Dobbs and Dak Prescott. I think he should get the start over both of them, along with other quarterbacks from this tier like Zach Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo. I’d also start him over higher-ranked quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.

