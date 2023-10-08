Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After finding the end zone in the first two weeks of the season, New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson has been held out of the end zone the last two times the Jets have been on the field. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Quarterback Zach Wilson had his best game of the season last week which led to Garrett Wilson also getting a bump in production, as he had a career-high in receptions (nine) and targets (14). Wilson’s recorded at least 9.8 PPR points in every game this season and appears to be quarterback-proof.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Wilson was a must-start when Zach Wilson was struggling so not much has changed here. At this point, he seems like a lock for 9+ fantasy points and has a chance to approach the 15-point range against a Broncos defense that’s allowed 20 touchdowns through the air.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. While Wilson was a reception machine last week, he still holds a ton of value in terms of yardage, so he’s worth a play in a standard league as a borderline WR1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Garrett Wilson

FantasyPros has Wilson ranked as WR15 heading into this week where he’s between Michael Pittman Jr. and Terry McLaurin. The only players I’d start over Wilson are any of the top-10 wideouts of the week, but even then I’d still find a way to put him in my lineup as a WR2/3 or FLEX. He’s in line for a big game against the Broncos.