Breece Hall start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After a strong showing in Week 1, New York Jets running back Breece Hall has struggled to get anything going the past couple weeks. Here’s a look at this fantasy value heading into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Hall, who is coming off of ACL surgery, seemed to put all his injury concerns to bed with a 127-yard performance in Week 1, but has only recorded 83 yards in in three games since. That said, this week appears to be a turning point for the second-year back, as coach Robert Saleh said that Hall won’t have a pitch count going forward, which means Hall could be the Jets' bonafide No. 1 back.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. This is Hall’s time to shine. He showed bursts last year, (he had at least 60 yards and a touchdown in his last four games last year before being hurt), and is all set up to get RB1 volume in the Jets offense. Not only is Zach Wilson coming off his best game of the season, but the Jets are going against Broncos' defense that, while good on paper, could get gassed from on the field so often. Hall should be in your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. I love Hall as a standard league play too. Most of his value comes from what he can do in the rushing game, so he’s a must-start in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Breece Hall

Hall is RB18 at FantasyPros, where he’s between Isiah Pacheco and Raheem Mostert. I think Hall should get the start over Pacheco, but he’s a toss-up with Mostert. While I don’t think Hall should start over anyone who is an RB10 or better, he should be your RB2 this week.