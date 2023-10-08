Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams started the season with WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. We’re entering Week 5 and Kupp has been activated, returning to practice all week long. While Kupp was out, a lot happened in Los Angeles. Rookie Wr Puka Nacua emerged as the No. 1 target and RB Cam Akers was shipped out, paving the way for Kyren Williams to be the lead back. With Kupp back, it’ll mix up the Rams’ offense and make a big impact in fantasy football. Let’s take a look at Kupp and his fantasy football prospects in his season debut this week vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp is making his season debut. After leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving TDs (16) in 2021, Kupp had pretty much the nightmare scenario in 2022. The Super Bowl MVP only appeared in nine games, finishing with 75 catches for 812 yards and six TDs.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Even though it’s his season debut and you’d expect a snap count, Kupp is expected to play. If he’s active and healthy enough, there’s no reason Kupp shouldn’t get enough targets and catches in PPR to be a viable start. Who knows, maybe Sean McVay sees Kupp is fine mid-game and decides to give him extra run. There’s also risk of re-injury. It’s a risky start but you didn’t draft Kupp in the first or second round to see him on the bench. If he’s healthy and active, play him.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

In standard, things are a bit more tricky. As a FLEX play, sure I think if you can afford to play Kupp and feel good about the rest of your roster, go ahead. Otherwise, if you feels good about your WR options and FLEX plays, you could wait-and-see on Kupp. If he plays well, great, you roll him out in Week 6. It’s still early enough in the season that if you’re not 0-4 or 0-5 after this week, you can afford to wait on playing Kupp. If you’re undefeated or sitting easy at 3-1 going into Week 5, playing Kupp as a FLEX or WR2 may not cost you. Plus, the upside is it’s Cooper Kupp.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cooper Kupp

If you’re a Kupp manager who also has Puka Nacua, we’d lean on the rookie over the vet. At least until we know how things will shake out after a week of them both on the field. There’s a good chance both can exist and be fantasy viable at the same time. We’d put Kupp around the FLEX area in his return. If you have stable WR1/2 slots, roll with those. On ESPN, Kupp is being ranked as a top-10 WR in PPR formats. That would suggest you’re playing him in almost all situations. We still feel playing Kupp in standard could hold some risk. He’s still probably a start in all formats.