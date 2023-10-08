Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It seems like every year, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee could be a viable starting option in my fantasy football lineup. But this season, he’s producing quality numbers, worthy of a starting spot in most lineups. That could all come crashing down this week though, with the Rams expected to have target vacuum Cooper Kupp back in action after a stint on IR to start the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee saw a season-high 11 targets last week against the Colts, catching five of those for 64 yards. It was the second week in a row with five receptions, and on the season, he’s averaged four catches per game with a total of 196 yards. He’s yet to score though.

This week’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, hasn’t been great against the pass this season, giving up the league’s second-highest average yards per game at 288.8. They’ve given up 234 yards to opposing tight ends, tied for the seventh most, and have allowed three touchdowns to the position, tied for second most in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Higbee’s a tough sell in PPR leagues now that Kupp is slated to return. He’s still worth a flyer this week in larger leagues because of the Eagles’ record against tight ends. Plus, we just don’t know how much the Rams are going to put on Kupp’s plate in his first game back.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Higbee’s going to have value as a streamer this season with a healthy Kupp in the Rams’ lineup, but he’s not going to be a reliable every-week starter. He’s someone to consider as a streamer this week, given Philly’s record against tight ends, but understand the ceiling is much lower than it was.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Higbee

I’d take a look at Zach Ertz of the Cardinals over Higbee this week. Another name to consider is Jake Ferguson of the Cowboys, despite a tough matchup against the 49ers.