Tutu Atwell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Though he hasn’t grabbed headlines the way his teammate Puka Nacua has, wide receiver Tutu Atwell has been a key part of the Los Angeles Rams’ surprisingly strong start to the season. So far this year, he’s been a solid choice in fantasy football lineups as a flex or WR3, but things are about to change for Atwell and the Rams this week with the return of Cooper Kupp.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell had his least productive game of the season in Week 4. Despite seeing nine targets against the Colts, he had just 24 yards on five catches. On the season, he’s caught 22 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he’s averaging nearly nine targets per contest this season.

But with Cooper Kupp all but confirmed to return in Week 5, Atwell’s likely going to see a dip in his target share, with most of Matthew Stafford’s looks expected to go to Kupp and Nacua.

The Rams play the Eagles this week, who have been a little suspect against the pass, despite their perfect record. The Eagles are giving up just under 289 yards per game, the second-highest total in the league.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

I wouldn’t be too quick to banish him to the bench just yet, though you’ll have to play it cautiously this week. He’s still got some value as a flex player, and in larger leagues with more than 12 teams, he’s not a bad WR3 either.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

I’d be more cautious about rolling with Atwell in standard leagues just because it’s going to be harder to put up meaningful fantasy stats with fewer targets. He’s still worth a dice roll as a flex option in larger leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tutu Atwell

I’d lean more toward someone like Michael Thomas of the Saints over Atwell since he’s at least still getting a consistent target share. Drake London of the Falcons has seen his overall production pulled down by Atlanta’s poor QB play, but he’s still a scoring threat.