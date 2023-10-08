Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After getting 18 touches in Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell’s production has slowly tapered off as the season has gone on. Here’s a look at his value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell started the season hot (he was given 82% of the running back touches in Week 1) but then missed Week 2 which is when D’Andre Swift went off for 173 yards rushing. While Gainwell had 14 carries in Week 3, he only had four carries for 14 yards last week.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Swift has taken over the Eagles’ backfield, but there’s still a chance he can hold some value during the rest of the season. This is still a two-man backfield, and Swift has also dealt with injuries in the past so there are still a couple of avenues for Gainwell to make an impression in the backfield. I just don’t think it’s this week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Gainwell is a clear receiving threat out of the backfield (he’s run a route on 42% of the dropbacks he’s been on the field for over the past two games) which doesn’t mean as much in standard leagues. I’d stow him on your bench until he gets inevitably gets his chance.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell ranks as RB38 at FantasyPros this week, where he’s between Chuba Hubbard and Jerick McKinnon. I’d start McKinnon over him but would start Gainwell over Hubbard. Some other running backs to consider from this tier are Justice Hill and Cam Akers.