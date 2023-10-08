Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has not played great this season. The Eagles offense always gets a lot of players involved, but it felt like Goedert was due for a bigger season than what he’s had thus far. In Week 5, he will face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Through four games, Goedert has 13 receptions for 88 yards. That is 1-2 games for one of the top-tier tight ends. It has felt like Goedert is touchdown or bust in the past, but this year he’s yet to find himself in the end zone. With the wide receiving options of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, Goedert’s targets are limited.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. I would find a tight end on the waiver wire if you have Goedert as TE1. He’s been far too inconsistent and hoping for a touchdown from him weekly is too risky. I would not get rid of him, because come fantasy football playoff time, Goedert’s involvement in the passing game could be way up. However, right now, I think it’s best to hold him out for a few weeks.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. He provides some upside in standard leagues because of his touchdown chances. he has yet to find himself in the end zone, so he is due to find himself in the end zone. That is too big of a risk for me, however. The best week he’s had so far is five receptions for 41 yards. With the hype he had heading into the season, his numbers should be much better.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dallas Goedert

In FantasyPros tight end rankings for Week 5, Goedert is listed as the No. 8 tight end. Two tight ends I would start ahead of Goedert around him rankings are Darren Waller and George Kittle. Both of these guys were top tight ends in fantasy in previous years. Neither has had a big week yet. The Giants have seemed like they don’t know what they have in Darren Waller. George Kittle hasn’t been needed as much, but he did have the big Week 3 against the New York Giants. I expect a ton of points from both of these guys this week.