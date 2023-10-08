Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been fine for a tight end so far this year. He had two 50+ yard weeks which is solid for a tight end. However, he has yet to score a touchdown which is a bit surprising. In Week 5, he will take on the Cincinnati Bengals who have been struggling lately.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Through four games, Ertz has 20 receptions for 136 yards. He’s been a reliable safety option for Joshua Dobbs and it’s shown in a few games more than others. It is impressive to see him out there making plays already, however. Heading into training camp, they were unsure if he would be able to go Week 1. But he's looked like himself on the field.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even in a PPR league, Ertz isn’t worth putting in your lineup this week. The Bengals haven’t been great against tight ends, but I don’t see Ertz putting up massive numbers. There are better options in most leagues. Even in the big leagues, Ertz shouldn't be a TE1 this week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Ertz has had a bunch of receptions in two games this year, which is the upside with him. I wouldn't start him in leagues with either rule. I am expecting a breakout game from Marquise Brown and a touchdown or two from him. This is a must-win game for the Bengals and I don’t expect them to have issues limiting Ertz.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Ertz

In the FantasyPros tight end rankings, Ertz is listed as the No. 11 tight end. One guy ranked around Ertz that I would start over him is Tyler Higbee. I feel like he is one of the top options at the position every year on the waiver wire. Higbee is one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite red zone options. And the upside with him is much higher than for Ertz.