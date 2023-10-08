Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown has turned some heads this season. Brown is in the final year of his contract and will likely get a big payday this offseason. Although they’re rebuilding, Brown still has the opportunity to put up big numbers. He will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Through four games, Brown has 21 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Brown is quite familiar with the Bengals as he spent three years with the Baltimore Ravens. Through five games against them with Cincinnati, Brown had 25 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. In an 8-10 team PPR league, Brown is a solid flex option. This is a week where I expect him to get a ton of targets. Although I expect the Bengals' defense to find some success, Brown should still put up good stats. He is Dobbs’ most reliable receiving option and in a tough game, he will likely rely on that.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

This is a tough option in a non-PPR league. In an 8-10-team league, I would probably keep him out. Brown has the ability to catch some passes, but there are running backs with much more value in the flex spot. In 12-14 team leagues, he should start as a WR2. With his success in the red zone against the Bengals, there is a real chance Brown scores a touchdown.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marquise Brown

In FantasyPros wide receiver rankings, Brown is the No. 20 wide receiver. Two receivers ranked around Brown that I’d start ahead of him are Calvin Ridley and Zay Flowers. Ridley was great on the first drive and didn't do much after that last week. Against a Bills team, they will need him to make some plays. Flowers faces a terrible Steelers passing defense and has been Lamar Jackson’s top target.