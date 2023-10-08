Joshua Dobbs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has caught the league by surprise this season. Everybody expected the Cardinals to be awful on both sides of the ball, but they have been competitive every week. Dobbs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs had thrown for 814 yards and four touchdowns through four games. the most impressive part about his numbers is the zero interceptions. On teams like the Cardinals, who are known to be rebuilding, turnovers are usually a killer. If he can keep it up, the Cardinals will continue to be a threat to teams.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. I wouldn’t start Dobbs in 8-10 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues. He’s played great and proved a lot of people wrong, but I don't think this is a good week for him. Cincinnati is trying to find themselves defensively, but you have to think Lou Anarumo will figure it out soon. This feels like a bounce-back week for the Bengals on both sides of the ball. Dobbs isn’t going to throw for a ton of yards, so I don’t think he’ll be worth a play in any leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Dobbs

In the FantasyPros quarterback rankings, Dobbs is ranked as the No. 18 quarterback. One quarterback ranked around him that I would start over him is Daniel Jones. After his awful play the past few weeks, there is a good chance he’s available on the waiver wire. I would take the chance this week where he plays an awful Miami Dolphins team.