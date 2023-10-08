Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. He’s been relatively quiet this year, but a big reason for that is his quarterback struggles. Joe Burrow hasn’t been able to get the ball to his receivers like in recent years and it is showing.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Through four games, Boyd has 17 receptions for 127 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown, but Burrow has only thrown two so far this season. The Bengals offense just has not been able to generate scoring like the past few years. Playing aside guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd is the third option, but he’s still had more success than this.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Boyd hasn’t had any great weeks this year, but this week feels like it could be one for me. He’s facing a Cardinals secondary who has overachieved to this point and is due for a bad week. Boyd has had some success finding the end zone the past few years as he’s scored five touchdowns in each of the past two years. Watch for Boyd to score a touchdown this week. In an 8-10 team league, Boyd is a solid flex option. For a 12-14 team league, Boyd should be in the WR2 spot.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Running backs are always safer flex plays in standard leagues, but Boyd’s upside with Higgins is expected to be out. Throughout his career, he’s been a boom or bust in terms of fantasy. He’s on the waiver wire in a ton of leagues and this would be the week worth picking him up.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

In FantasyPros wide receiver rankings, Boyd is listed as No. 39. One player close to him in rankings that I would start over him is Jerry Jeudy. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he’s expected to play. Jeudy has improved every week that he’s played this season and is poised for a breakout game. They face a great New York Jets defense, but Courtland Sutton will likely be lined up with Sauce Gardner to open up the field for Jeudy.