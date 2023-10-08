Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow plays against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Things have been awful for the Bengals as a whole. Many thought Burrow would be fine returning from the calf injury, but he has played like it’s still bothering him. The Cardinals' defense gives them a chance to turn things around.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow has thrown for 728 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The injury has played a role in his play, but he’s also just been bad. He is making a bad decision and on top of that, he doesn't have the arm strength to chuck it down the field like he wants to with the calf injury. They need to start winning, or Burrow could get a break as the team checks off this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start. Burrow should start in both 8-10 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues. He’s been disappointing to say the least, but this might be the best matchup he’s had this season. The Cardinals are allowing 20.4 standard points to quarterbacks per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should be thriving against a defense like this. If you lose this game, your season is probably over.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joe Burrow

On FantasyPros quarterback rankings, Burrow is ranked as the No. 15 quarterback which is hard to believe. One quarterback near him in rankings that I would start over him is C.J. Stroud. He has been tearing it up this season and should continue to have success. This week, the Houston Texans play the Atlanta Falcons who’s not great against the pass.