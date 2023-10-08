Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle recorded 46 yards receiving last week in his return from an injury. Here’s a look at this value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle’s 46 yards receiving was his lowest total of the year, as he’d recorded 78 and 86 yards in games prior to getting hurt. While Waddle hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, he’s averaging 17.5 yards per catch.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Don’t let Waddle’s performance last week scare you, he’s due for a big game. Tyreek Hill has gotten off to a historic start for the Dolphins (which has limited Waddle’s value a little bit), but I don’t see that impacting Waddle’s value this week. The Giants have a good but not great pass defense, so there should be enough to go around for both receivers.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Waddle’s a deep threat who gets a fair amount of targets, which is a recipe for success when it comes to standard leagues. Waddle should be in your lineup this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaylen Waddle

FantasyPros has Waddle ranked as WR11 this week between Devonta Smith and Brandon Aiyuk. Unless you’ve somehow gathered three Top-10 WRs on your team, Waddle should be in the starting lineup.