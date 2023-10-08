Braxton Berrios start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios had his most productive game of the season last week against the Buffalo Bills. Here’s a look at this value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios

Not only did Berrios record a season-high in receiving yards (43) but he also caught his first touchdown of the season against the Bills. He’s been splitting WR3 duties this year with Robbie Chosen and River Cracraft, but he’s been the most productive of the trio.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Berrios is worth a roster spot at this point but I’d leave him out of your lineup this week. Tyreek Hill has been one of the top receivers this year while Jaylen Waddle is back after missing a week with an injury. There are only so many touches to go around in the Dolphins' offense, and I just don’t see him getting enough volume to be worthy of a lineup spot.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. The same logic applies. Berrios has some deep threat in his game (he’s averaging 11.2 yards per reception but he hadn’t got more than six targets in a game until last week. He just doesn’t have enough volume to make a start worth it.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Braxton Berrios

FantasyPros has Berrios as WR64 this week where he’s between Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kadarius Toney. I’d start Toney over Berrios, but all of the plays from this tier are pretty touchdown-dependent.